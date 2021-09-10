Houston's move to the Big 12 triggers clause in Holgorsen's contract

At $4 million per year, Houston is already paying Dana Holgorsen Power Five money as a current Group of Five coach.

In fact, he's the highest paid coach in Houston athletics history, and not only currently makes what Matt Campbell is set to collect this year, but it is also more than what Mack Brown (UNC), Matt Wells (Texas Tech), and Justin Wilcox (Cal) made in 2020.

That situation just got better too.

With the news that Houston made the cut as one of the four schools that the Big 12 has formally welcomed as new members, a provision in Holgorsen's contract has been triggered, Steve Berkowitz shared this afternoon.

Thanks to some forward thinking from Holgo and his agent, the move from the AAC to the Big 12 prompts a renegotiation of his deal.

The provision was triggered as it noted that should Houston receive an invitation to a Power 5 conference under his watch, Holgo would be due a $1 million bonus payment to be paid in two years as long as he isn't fired for cause, and as long as he doesn't terminate the contract on his end without cause.

After losing to Texas Tech 38-21 to open the season 0-1, Holgo is in year three of his tenure with the Cougars, and holds a record of 7-14 thus far. He went 4-8 year one, followed by a 3-5 COVID shortened season last fall.

The good news for Houston fans is they've got a trip to Rice tomorrow, followed by FCS Grambling to get on track before starting the meat of their AAC schedule with Navy, Tulsa, Tulane and ECU on deck the next few weeks.