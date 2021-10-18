October 18, 2021
How much is Jon Gruden owed by the Raiders?

How much do the Raiders owe Jon Gruden four years into a huge 10-year, $100 million contract that was reportedly fully guaranteed?
Since stepping down a week ago following insensitive emails that were uncovered, there have been a fair amount of questions percolating around what Jon Gruden is owed by the Raiders.

Back in 2018, when Gruden left his role as an analyst to come back to coaching with the Raiders, he signed a monster 10-year, $100 million deal. All of it was reportedly fully guaranteed.

So after stepping away in the fourth season of that contract, what's next?

Ian Rapoport shared over the weekend that Gruden is still owed at least $40 million of that original contract, and that a settlement is expected with the two parties currently working out the details.

PFT adds a few things worth noting. First off, the $40 million figure likely isn't all that is owed, as the contract was backloaded with more money at the tail end of the deal. Also, commissioner Roger Goodell oversees all coaching contract grievances, so he will likely have to weigh in before anything is final.

As far as moving forward goes, Rap goes on to add that owner Mark Davis plans to assemble a small group of advisors to help him decide on the next head coach for the organization, as well as decide if GM Mike Mayock (who was hand-picked by Gruden) is able to keep his job.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia led the team to a 34-24 win over the Broncos yesterday, improving their record to 4-2. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson took over the play calling duties while collaborating with others, including offensive line coach Tom Cable and quarterback Derek Carr.

