How Oklahoma State successfully thwarted Texas Tech's onside kick recovery

"Pretty smart, huh?" said Mike Gundy.

Six games into Joey McGuire's tenure, Texas Tech leads the nation in the all-important Leaving It All On The Table metric.

The Red Raiders are tied with Central Michigan for the most fourth down attempts through six games, 25, with 14 conversions. 

Leading No. 7 Oklahoma State 7-0, the Red Raiders attempted, and momentarily recovered, a wonderfully executed onside kick.

Though the Red Raiders grabbed the ball, they did not get to keep it. Cornerback Demarco Jones called for a fair catch as the ball flew his way, then motioned toward the referees as Tech celebrated the recovery.

The NCAA rule book says, “during a free kick, a player of the receiving team in position to receive the ball has the same kick-catch and fair-catch protection whether the ball is kicked directly off the tee or is immediately driven to the ground, strikes the ground once and goes into the air in the manner of the ball kicked directly off the tee.”

"Pretty smart, huh?," Mike Gundy said after the game. 

"We've practiced it and talked about it, and we were fortunate to have a guy that plays a ton of special teams for a long time, and he's mature and made a good play."

Having denied Texas Tech the opportunity to take a 14-0 lead, Oklahoma State took over at the Tech 34 and equalized the score two plays later, on a 32-yard toss from Spencer Sanders to Bryson Green.

The Cowboys would go on to win the game, 41-31. 

