Update on Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn

Quick update this afternoon regarding a number of Liberty staff members who are expected to join Hugh Freeze at Auburn.

Sources share with FootballScoop the following staff members have been offered positions at Auburn and are currently planning to accept and in some cases have already accepted:

Kent Austin - co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks at Liberty

Maurice Harris - co-offensive coordinator / receivers at Liberty

Ben Aigamaua - tight ends at Liberty

Jeremy Garrett - defensive line at Liberty

Dom Studzinski - associate head coach - strength at Liberty

Matt Blevins - chief of staff at Liberty

AK Mogulla - director of player personnel at Liberty

Kennedy Harvey - director of recruiting analytics and operations at Liberty

Unquestionably additional staff members will be coming as well; but at this time this is all we can confirm.

Further, the staff members listed as coming might wind up in slightly different roles at Auburn (potentially analyst type roles); but they are part of the group heading to Auburn sources confirm.

Sources tell FootballScoop Freeze has received significant inbound interest for key positions remaining to be decided. Coordinator decisions will likely drive how the remainder of the staff is filled.

As always stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.