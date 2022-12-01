Skip to main content

Update on Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn

Quick update this afternoon regarding a number of Liberty staff members who are expected to join Hugh Freeze at Auburn. 

Sources share with FootballScoop the following staff members have been offered positions at Auburn and are currently planning to accept and in some cases have already accepted:

Kent Austin - co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks at Liberty

Maurice Harris - co-offensive coordinator / receivers at Liberty

Ben Aigamaua - tight ends at Liberty

Jeremy Garrett - defensive line at Liberty

Dom Studzinski - associate head coach - strength at Liberty

Matt Blevins - chief of staff at Liberty

AK Mogulla - director of player personnel at Liberty

Kennedy Harvey - director of recruiting analytics and operations at Liberty

Unquestionably additional staff members will be coming as well; but at this time this is all we can confirm. 

Further, the staff members listed as coming might wind up in slightly different roles at Auburn (potentially analyst type roles); but they are part of the group heading to Auburn sources confirm. 

Sources tell FootballScoop Freeze has received significant inbound interest for key positions remaining to be decided. Coordinator decisions will likely drive how the remainder of the staff is filled. 

As always stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

You May Like

Jedd Fisch

Arizona and Jedd Fisch agree to contract extension

New deal aims to keep Fisch with the Wildcats through 2027.

By Doug Samuels
Dave Aranda Baylor

Dave Aranda reportedly making coordinator changes at Baylor

Dave Aranda will reportedly be looking to replace two key coordinators.

By Doug Samuels
kane wommack

Pursued for other notable spots, Kane Wommack agrees to South Alabama extension

Wommack turned the Jaguars into a 10-win team in Year 2

By John Brice
Trent Dilfer 2

Trent Dilfer made millions in the NFL. Why take the UAB job?

Why the former NFL quarterback traded in a retirement of near-daily golf to take on the grind of coaching.

By Zach Barnett
tom-herman-texas-longhorns

Sources: Tom Herman a serious candidate at Florida Atlantic

Herman, 47, has never suffered a losing season in six seasons as a head coach.

By Zach Barnett
CFP trophy

FootballScoop's Championship Weekend Primer

Zach Barnett, Scott Roussel and John Brice from Team FootballScoop examine all the college football conference championship matchups

By John Brice
Ritter

Video: Bob Ritter bids farewell to Middlebury

Ritter's 22-year run comes to an end at Middlebury and he shares a touching farewell video message.

By Doug Samuels
Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut State announces head coaching change

The Blue Devils won their conference in 2019 but never regained momentum after the pandemic.

By Zach Barnett