Hurricane Ian: College football schedule updates

Hurricane Ian is slated to hit the Gulf Coast this weekend which, in addition to threatening to upend countless lives, is also wreaking havoc on the college football schedule.

We've compiled all scheduling adjustments below.

Eastern Washington at Florida

Moved to noon ET on Sunday

South Carolina State at South Carolina

Moved from Saturday to 7 p.m. ET on Thursday

East Carolina at South Florida

This game has been moved from Tampa to Boca Raton, Fla.

San Diego at Stetson

This game has been canceled.

Due to circumstances caused by Hurricane Ian, Stetson’s football game at San Diego scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled at this time. The decision has been made with an abundance of caution concerning the potential safety of all personnel because of Hurricane Ian's projected course through central Florida, including DeLand and the surrounding areas.

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State

This game remains slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. For now.

SMU at UCF

Remains on for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday as of now.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

Remains on for 4 p.m. ET Saturday as of now.

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson

The site of College GameDay and ABC's "Saturday Night Football," the biggest game of the weekend remains slated for 7:30 p.m ET Saturday as of now.

No. 1 Georgia is at Missouri, Georgia State is at Army, and No. 8 Tennessee is off. If we're missing your game, please let us know.