Idaho lands offensive line coach following Kris Cinkovich's retirement

Nick Gilbert returns to Idaho after a stint at Memphis and a run as a Division II offensive line coach.
Author:
Publish date:

Nick Gilbert has rejoined Paul Petrino's program as offensive line coach following a stint as a graduate assistant.

He arrives from Memphis, where he worked as a quality control coach and an assistant offensive line coach. He also gained FBS experience as a graduate assistant at Louisville.

Gilbert was a three-year starter at Tiffin University, a Division II school in Ohio, where he earned a degree in homeland security. He then began a career protecting a different sort of homeland, coaching the offensive line at Division III Heidelberg University.

He also spent 2019 as the offensive line coach at Concord University, a Division II school in West Virginia.

Gilbert replaces Kris Cinkovich, who retired in April after 30 years in coaching. Cinkovich also served as the Vandals' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator; Idaho has not yet announced who will take over his coordinator duties. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

LSU offensive line

Brad Davis nets massive raise in move from Arkansas to LSU

Brad Davis was already among the nation's highest-paid O-line coaches, but the move to LSU puts him in a new tax bracket.

Arkansas offensive line

Sources: Arkansas has their new offensive line coach

Cody Kennedy was once a GA under offensive line coach Sam Pittman. Now their relationship is expected to move up a level.

campbell

Former Carolina Panthers stars reunite on Campbell Camels' coaching staff

Reggie Howard is leaving his director of high school relations role at the University of Memphis for a chance to return to an on-field coaching position. It doesn't hurt that Howard also is reuniting with an old NFL teammate in the process.

Cameron Kinley

Navy football player told he's not allowed to pursue NFL career

The Naval Academy has denied Cameron Kinley's request to delay his service in pursuit of an NFL career, an abrupt break from recent service academy policy.

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Arians gets raise and new contract with Bucs

After Super Bowl run, Tampa Bay locks in key pieces in head coach Bruce Arians and GM Jason Licht with new deals

cos

College of Sequoias tabs former Cal-Lutheran standout as new quarterbacks coach

Travis Burkett continues to mold his College of the Sequoias staff into one he believes can lead the Giants back to the form that has allowed the program to capture 16 Central Valley Conference (California) championships through its nearly 100-year history.

Nick Saban

Nick Saban signs extension at Alabama

The greatest college football coach of all-time has committed to keep going through 2028.

Dean Hood

Murray State extends Dean Hood, staff

A successful debut inspired Murray State to extend Hood for four more seasons.