Idaho lands offensive line coach following Kris Cinkovich's retirement

Nick Gilbert returns to Idaho after a stint at Memphis and a run as a Division II offensive line coach.

Nick Gilbert has rejoined Paul Petrino's program as offensive line coach following a stint as a graduate assistant.

He arrives from Memphis, where he worked as a quality control coach and an assistant offensive line coach. He also gained FBS experience as a graduate assistant at Louisville.

Gilbert was a three-year starter at Tiffin University, a Division II school in Ohio, where he earned a degree in homeland security. He then began a career protecting a different sort of homeland, coaching the offensive line at Division III Heidelberg University.

He also spent 2019 as the offensive line coach at Concord University, a Division II school in West Virginia.

Gilbert replaces Kris Cinkovich, who retired in April after 30 years in coaching. Cinkovich also served as the Vandals' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator; Idaho has not yet announced who will take over his coordinator duties.

