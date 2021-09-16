September 16, 2021
If SEC coaches had a career other than coaching...

Someone on social media this morning posed the following hypothetical situation: "If I didn't know anything about College Football, here is what I'd guess each SEC coach did for a living," and some of the guesses are so easy to picture.
Every once in a while there's a fun tweet that makes its way around social media about college football or its coaches that makes us chuckle and is worth sharing with our unique audience.

This morning was one of those days.

The jobs were then matched up with a headshot of each SEC coach, and some of these are so easy to picture it's impossible not to grin while taking it in.

Sam Pittman as a competitive BBQ Pitmaster? Yup! Eli Drinkwitz as a tax accountant? Absolutely. Mark Stoops as a HS prinicpal? Nailed it.

Take a look at the rest of them, as well as the original tweet below.

SEC Coaches Jobs

