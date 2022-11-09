Skip to main content

Illinois extends offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr.

Lunney has helped Illinois to Big Ten Championship contention in his first year in Champaign.

Illinois has extended offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr., through the 2025 season, the school announced Wednesday.

In his first year on the job, Lunney's offense is among the most improved in the nation. The Fighting Illini have jumped from 5.01 to 5.37 yards per play, from 330 yards per game to 413, and from 20.2 points per game to 24.8.

As a result -- combined with one of the best defenses in the nation -- the Illini have already jumped from five wins to seven with as many as five games still to play. Ranked No. 21 in the country, Illinois is 7-2 overall and leads the Big Ten West at 4-2.

Lunney will now earn $800,000 in 2023 and $825,000 in '24 and '25. His original contract lasted through 2024 and paid $675,000 per year. 

"Coach Lunney has had a huge impact in his time here directing our offense," said head coach Bret Bielema. "He has provided an excitement for our offensive players and coaches in the building every day since he came in. The opportunities he has provided our players through his efficient scheme has been vital for the success of our program as we set new expectations going forward. I'm grateful to Josh and our administration for being proactive in locking in Coach Lunney for the future."

The son of a successful Arkansas high school football coach, Lunney played quarterback at Arkansas and joined coaching as a GA at his alma mater. He spent 2020-21 as the offensive coordinator at UTSA, helping the Roadrunners to the 2021 Conference USA championship.

"I am grateful to Coach Bielema and Josh Whitman for their commitment towards my family and me," said Lunney. "The atmosphere and expectations that they have created in the Smith Center and Memorial Stadium are an honor to be a part of. I am excited to continue to build the Illinois offense under the leadership of Coach Bielema and alongside our exceptional staff and student-athletes. Thank you to the Champaign-Urbana community and the University of Illinois for welcoming our family to such a special place. We look forward to being a part of Illinois football in the years to come, as we continue building towards championships!"

