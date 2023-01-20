Skip to main content

Impressive hires continue for Jackson State, T.C. Taylor as Tigers snag FBS assistant

Tyquan Hammock is set to join Taylor's JSU staff

His brother already an Football Bowls Subdivision head coach with postseason experience, Tyquan Hammock is continuing to carve his own path in coaching.

And now the younger Hammock, whose older brother, Thomas, is head coach at Northern Illinois University, is headed to arguably the hottest, most high-profile program in Football Championship Subdivision play.

Tyquan Hammock is joining the staff of Jackson State and new Tigers' coach T.C. Taylor, who was promoted to the top job last month after Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders led JSU to back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference crowns and then accepted the head coaching post at Power-5, Pac-12 resident Colorado.

Most recently the assistant cornerbacks coach at NIU, Hammock also has coached at Edinboro University, Lafayette College, had a previous graduate assistant tenure on his brother's Huskies' staff and also coached at Kentucky Christian University.

Tyquan Hammock, a former key contributor at Michigan State where he was a three-time letterwinner for the Spartans, also has previous coaching experience at the high school level.

Photo credit: Mississippi Today https://mississippitoday.org/2018/10/14/jackson-state-university-2018-homecoming-highlights/

