Indiana hiring coach from Big Ten rival to run Hoosiers' defense

Chad Wilt, who has previous stops at Cincinnati and most recently as part of PJ Fleck’s Minnesota program, is headed to Indiana University as Tom Allen’s defensive coordinator, multiple sources confirm to FootballScoop.

Wilt, who also has Power 5 experience as an assistant at the University of Virginia, as well as Maryland, and was a key member of Jeff Monken’s Army staff for a trio of seasons, is considered one of the sport’s top defensive line coaches.

The move with the Hoosiers is set to be Wilt’s first defensive coordinator role, though he has some 20 years at various levels coaching defensive linemen, as well as history as a special teams coordinator and Ball State’s recruiting coordinator prior to a two-year stint coaching the defensive line at Maryland.

Indiana’s Allen wasted little time in snagging Wilt to replace the departed Charlton Warren, who left within the past week to join Gene Chizik back at North Carolina.

Zach Osterman and Dustin Dopirak first had the story of Wilt’s departure from Fleck’s Golden Gophers’ staff to join the Hoosiers’ ranks.