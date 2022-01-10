Skip to main content

Indiana hiring coach from Big Ten rival to run Hoosiers' defense

Sources confirm Wilt's impending addition to the Hoosiers' defense

Chad Wilt, who has previous stops at Cincinnati and most recently as part of PJ Fleck’s Minnesota program, is headed to Indiana University as Tom Allen’s defensive coordinator, multiple sources confirm to FootballScoop.

Wilt, who also has Power 5 experience as an assistant at the University of Virginia, as well as Maryland, and was a key member of Jeff Monken’s Army staff for a trio of seasons, is considered one of the sport’s top defensive line coaches.

The move with the Hoosiers is set to be Wilt’s first defensive coordinator role, though he has some 20 years at various levels coaching defensive linemen, as well as history as a special teams coordinator and Ball State’s recruiting coordinator prior to a two-year stint coaching the defensive line at Maryland.

Indiana’s Allen wasted little time in snagging Wilt to replace the departed Charlton Warren, who left within the past week to join Gene Chizik back at North Carolina.

Zach Osterman and Dustin Dopirak first had the story of Wilt’s departure from Fleck’s Golden Gophers’ staff to join the Hoosiers’ ranks.

You May Like

CoY-2021-Wide

Ben Thienes -- 2021 FootballScoop Operations Director of the Year

23 minutes ago
Brian Kelly LSU

Sources: Brian Kelly, LSU making pair of key additions to Tigers' recruiting staff

Kelly is adding two recruiting experts with deep, deep ties in Louisiana

23 minutes ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Scott Sinclair -- 2021 FootballScoop Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year

Georgia is annually the strongest, fastest, meanest team in college football, and 2021 represented their peak (so far).

29 minutes ago
Matt Nagy

The Bears have fired Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy didn't make the progress the organization needed to see, and he's reportedly out partway through his fourth season

2 hours ago
Cortez Hankton

Sources: With staff almost complete, Brian Kelly and LSU target top SEC assistant coach

Kelly needs a wide receivers coach and is going after a rising star

2 hours ago
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Sources: AppState, Pat Washington part; Mountaineers need wide receivers coach

Washington has coached more than three decades across some of the sport's top programs

20 hours ago
nick kirby

Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart believe NIL widening college's 'haves, have-nots'

As the two coaches prepare for the CFP title Monday night, they're also addressing the future of their sport

22 hours ago
Mike Zimmer

Report: Mike Zimmer not expected to return to Minnesota Vikings

Zimmer's Vikings has won two playoff games in eight seasons on the job.

Jan 8, 2022