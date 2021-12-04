Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sources: Richmond finalizing deal to name up-and-coming coach Billy Cosh offensive coordinator

Cosh has been a huge part of VMI's success the past two seasons as the Keydets' play-caller
Virginia Military Institute has been one of Football Championship Subdivision's most enduring success stories throughout all of 2021, and that success now is affording the Keydets' staff some additional opportunities.

Most notably, VMI offensive coordinator Billy Cosh.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Cosh is expected to be named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Richmond University under coach Russ Huesman.

During the spring season, Cosh helped the Keydets' opportunistic offense and a stingy defense carry the program to a record-setting season that included a Southern Conference championship and FCS Playoffs appearance.

This fall, VMI was ranked for much of the season but closed the year on a three-game losing streak that denied the team a second-straight playoff appearance.

Still, Cosh's offense averaged 31.3 points per game as the Keydets won six contests and closed 4-4 in SoCon play.

Cosh, who as a player won an NJCCA national title in 2010 as quarterback at Butler Community College, had coached at both Indiana University and Concord University prior to his work at VMI.

The Spiders, just a few years ago a postseason fixture in the FCS Playoffs, are trying to rebound after missing the playoffs in both the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season and after a 6-5 fall campaign.

