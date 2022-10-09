Skip to main content

Indiana makes change to offensive staff

Darren Hiller is out in Bloomington, and Tom Allen is promoting a staffer with FBS head coaching experience at two stops.

Indiana announced today that offensive line coach / run game coordinator Darren Hiller has been let go.

Hiller had spent the past six seasons with the Indiana program.

In the school's release on the move, head coach Tom Allen thanked Hiller for his dedication to the program before sharing that he felt a new voice in the offensive line room was needed.

The Hoosiers ranked 124th out of 131 teams nationally in rushing offense and were 116th in sacks allowed through the first six games of the season.

Rod Carey, who joined the Hoosier's staff as an analyst this past off season after a nine-year run as the head coach at Northern Illinois and Temple, is being promoted to replace Hiller.

“Rod is a tremendous football coach and leader of young men. His record as a head coach and offensive line coach speaks for itself. Rod will make an immediate impact and integrate well with our offensive staff," Allen shared in the release.

Carey, who played for the Hoosiers in the early 90's, led the Temple and NIU program to a combined seven bowl trips during his time as head coach.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

