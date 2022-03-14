Skip to main content

Indianapolis Colts name Reggie Wayne wide receivers coach

With 1,070 catches of his own as a Colt, Wayne will now train the next crop of Colts receivers.

It's not often a position coach can teach a concept to his players, then pull up video of him doing the exact thing he's teaching, in uniform.

Such will be the case in the Indianapolis Colts' receiver room, after naming Colt great Reggie Wayne their wide receivers coach. 

A first-round pick of the club in 2001, Wayne teamed with Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James as one of the most formidable offenses of their time. In 14 seasons, Wayne caught 1,070 balls for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007 and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2010.

A member of the Colts' 2006 Super Bowl team, Wayne is in the club's Ring of Honor and has twice been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wayne briefly joined the New England Patriots in 2015 before changing his mind and retiring. He joined the organization as a volunteer assistant in 2018 and dabbled in media before jumping into coaching with both feet with this move. This will be his first full-time coaching job. 

Although he's been coaching on the home front for a while now, as this 2016 tweet atests.

"It is a big step," Reich said. "There's a lot to learn and he knows that. He's a guy who's willing to put in the work, I know that. He knows that. We'll support him but the thing is, when you make a decision like that, you say, 'Why would you bring in a guy who's got no coaching experience?' Those little coaching things, not to minimize those, but you can learn those. But he has an upside into what he can bring to our team. That's what you bet on. You bet on that upside that he can bring."

The club also hired offensive quality control coach Brian Bratton, assistant linebackers coach Cato June (another former Colt), defensive backs coach Ron Milus, assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell, defensive line coach Nate Ollie, and linebackers coach Richard Smith.

And now, let's stroll down memory lane for the greatest hits of Reggie Wayne. Pardon the Coldplay.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

