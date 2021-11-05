Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
California high school apologizes for 106-0 win

What's less defensible for the Inglewood coaching staff: Having your starting QB throw 13 TD passes or going for two up 104-0?
A Los Angeles-area high school apologized for scoring a 106-0 win last Friday.

Inglewood carried a 59-0 lead after one quarter against Morningside, another school from the Inglewood school district, and led 83-0 at the half.

Quarterback Justyn Martin, a 4-star UCLA commit, fired 13 touchdowns in the game.

"Our administration and coaching staff believe that athletics should be a source of pride for our community. While Friday's game did not reflect our best judgement as administrators, the Morningside High School and Inglewood High school football players, and their coaches have worked hard all season and deserve our respect," IHS principal Debbie Tate said.

"We will conduct a full investigation and take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that a similar outcome never happens again under an IUSD athletic program," LA County administrator said in a statement.

"We value the hard work and commitment made by every student athlete and regret these actions have taken the focus away from the positive strides our programs have made at IUSD."

Blowouts can present a fine line -- and the ultimate first-world problem -- for coaches between showing compassion for an overmatched opponent and providing backups with hard-earned chances to actually execute the offense rather than taking the air out of the ball.

But all reasonable minds can agree that fine line sits well before the starting QB throws his 13th touchdown pass of the game. And it definitely exists before head coach Mil'Von James okayed a 2-point conversion up 104-0, matching Hilo (Hawai'i) for the most points scored in a high school game over the past five years. 

Inglewood also delayed a request from game officials to move to a running clock until it led by 59 points. 

“The CIF Southern Section expects that all athletic contests are to be conducted under the strictest code of good sportsmanship," California's governing body for high school sports said in a statement. "We expect coaches, players, officials, administrators and students to adhere to the Six Pillars of Character – Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship. A score of 106-0 does not represent these ideals. The CIF-SS condemns, in the strongest terms, results such as these. It is our expectation that the Inglewood administration will work towards putting in place an action plan so that an event such as this does not repeat itself.”

According to MaxPreps, Inglewood is 9-0 and has allowed all of seven points in its last seven games. The loss closed Morningside's season at 2-8. 

“I’m going to print out the score real big and put it in the weight room so they can see it every day and use it as positive reminder,” Morningside head coach Brian Collins told the Los Angeles Times.

high schools

