Report: Investigation at Arizona State expands, and one coach has been placed on leave

One Arizona State assistant has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation into recruiting violations in Tempe expands.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Pete Thamel shares this evening that the investigation into recruiting violations at Arizona State is expanding, and one of the Sun Devils on-field assistants has been disciplined.

Tight ends coach Adam Breneman, who is entering his first season as a full-time coach in an on-the-field role, has been placed on paid administrative leave, the report shares. He is one of 10 ASU coaches and staffers mentioned in the dossier Yahoo Sports obtained back in late June.

Arizona State is under investigation by the NCAA for allegedly disregarding the NCAA mandated dead period during COVID-19 when they decided to secretly bring recruits to campus. 

Breneman, who was a graduate assistant at the time of the alleged violations, spent nearly $600 for a Philadelphia recruit to fly to campus. Breneman used his personal email account to purchase and forward the ticket to the recruit, who ultimately opted to play his college ball elsewhere.

Thamel lays out in his piece today that other coaches implicated in the allegations of helping to arrange travel and airfare for recruits include receivers coach Prentice Gill, defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins. All of those allegations were denied back when the original report from Yahoo Sports came out back in June.

Arizona State and head coach Herm Edwards are scheduled to appear in front of the media for the first time during the Sun Devils media day event on Tuesday, where the investigation is sure to be a popular topic of discussion.

Stay tuned earlier this week as this story continues to air out.

