October 13, 2021
Publish date:

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz defends Hawkeyes' fans, booing of Penn State's 'injured' players

Days after his squad rallied from down two touchdowns to beat Penn State, Kirk Ferentz defended his program's faithful.
Author:

Iowa is a few days removed from its biggest home win arguably in decades, and it is the Big Ten's highest-ranked team in a renaissance year for the league.

Yet Tuesday, Hawkeyes veteran coach Kirk Ferentz felt compelled to clarify the reaction of the home fans inside Kinnick Stadium as Iowa rallied past previously unbeaten Penn State last Saturday.

Some questions had been raised about the reaction of Iowa's fans to some late-game injuries for the Nittany Lions.

College football's longest-tenured head coach, Ferentz offered his insight.

"Football's a hard, competitive, tough game,” Ferentz said Tuesday during an half-hour media session. “And fans are into it, just like everybody else is into it.

“First of all, I know a couple of (Penn State) players were legitimately hurt. I know that. I saw one sitting on the bench. I know he had an ice bag on his leg. Obviously, the quarterback (Sean Clifford) didn't come back, so I hope those guys are well. I don't know what their status is. Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. Nobody.”

However, as the Hawkeyes erased what was once a 17-3 deficit, Penn State encountered a bevy of injuries – not all of which Iowa's camp believed were legitimate.

“I think probably it's a reaction to the, there were a couple of guys who were down for the count and then were back a play or two later,” Ferentz said. “Our fans aren't stupid. They're watching. They know what's going on.”

Understandably, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin – a persistent candidate for the vacant University of Southern California job – defended his team's players.

"I do have a little bit of a hard time with our players getting hurt,” said Franklin, whose Penn State squad had won nine-straight games before it blew the two-touchdown lead at Iowa. “And the fans and the coaches and the staff booing our players. They don't run a tempo offense [which can cause opponents more frequently to feign injuries]. It was not part of our plan.”

Regardless, Ferentz cited more than two decades' experience – and just the second such instance of injury questions from his purview.

Ferentz even said his staff had experienced the terminology and execution of the dubious injuries.

"I've been here 23 years,” said Ferentz. “I think that's only the second time we've seen that kind of stuff going on. I know it's a topic nationally right now. It was one of the discussions of the rules-makers. Nobody knows the answer to it. I also know for a fact that there are two people in our building that have been places where — 'scuba' and 'turtle' — were the code words. So it goes on.

“We don't coach it. Haven't really been exposed to it. But our fans thought they smelled a rat, I guess. I don't know. So they responded the way they responded."

Iowa rallied for a 23-20 triumph and its second-straight win versus Franklin's Nittany Lions, after it had lost the previous six games in the series.

You May Like

Conference USA

Conference USA proposes merger with American

Conference USA's proposal to merge with the AAC makes a lot of sense on paper and has very little chance at success in real life.

3 hours ago
Kerry Coombs

How Kerry Coombs turned his demotion as Ohio State's defensive play-caller into a coaching point

In coping with personal disappointment, Coombs had to accept the same advice he's given to numerous players over the course of his career.

5 hours ago
Mike Leach Miss State

Mike Leach shares the two things that set Nick Saban apart from other coaches

Mike Leach believes two things set Nick Saban on a different level from other coaches, and they have nothing to do with scheme.

9 hours ago
BEST-WORST-HEADER-WK5

EdjVarsity - Best & Worst coaching decisions - Week 5

10 hours ago
kiff-corral

Lane Kiffin praises Vols, takes shot at attendance as he prepares for return to Rocky Top

Tennessee's coach in 2009, Kiffin is returning to Rocky Top as an opposing head coach for the first time.

23 hours ago
Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden has resigned as Raiders coach

A new trove of decade-old emails left Gruden unable to continue as the team's coach

22 hours ago
Nick Rolovich

Where things stand with Nick Rolovich and the Washington vaccine mandate

The Washington State head coach confirmed over the weekend he will seek a religious exemption.

Oct 11, 2021
IMG_8414

Scoop Roundup: Why Deion Sanders gifted a rival a pink scooter; Wake Forest's awakening, Vols' 'Heup' and Bayou bad times

Deion Sanders gets the last word on a rival; Dave Clawson has Wake Forest soaring, Josh Heupel has a rare chance at Tennessee & it's Oh-no Ed-O at LSU.

6 hours ago