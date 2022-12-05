Iowa State fills offensive coordinator role from within

Matt Campbell also announced another change to his offensive staff room on Monday.

Iowa State has replaced former offensive coordinator Tom Manning by promoting Nate Scheelhaase to the position, the program announced Monday.

A former four-year starter at quarterback for Illinois, Scheelhaase has been with the program since 2018. In that time, Scheelhaase has coached the Cylcones' running backs, wide receivers, and running backs and wide receivers at the same time.

"(Nate) is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward," head coach Matt Campbell said. "He's an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day."

With the move, Campbell also announced offensive line coach Jeff Meyers will not return.

Scheelhaase will continue coaching Iowa State's wide receivers. Joel Gordon will remain the team's quarterbacks coach, and Taylor Mouser the tight ends coach.

Despite finishing 10th in the 10-team Big 12 in scoring, yards per play, and total yardage, Iowa State still produced a Biletnikoff Award finalist in wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.