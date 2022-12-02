Skip to main content

Sources: Iowa State making significant staff changes

Tom Manning will not return as Iowa State's offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg first reported the news.

Sources say other changes are coming in Ames, beyond the on-field staff. In addition to Manning, sources tell FootballScoop director of football strength & conditioning Dave Andrews also will not return. 

Manning's relationship with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell goes back two decades, to when the pair hit at practice as Mount Union offensive (Manning) and defensive (Campbell) linemen.

More immediately, Manning was Campbell's offensive line coach at Toledo and came with him to Ames as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. After spending 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts, he returned to Ames in 2019 as offensive coordinator.

Iowa State finished 4-8 this season and 10th in the 10-team Big 12. The Cyclones also finished 10th in yards per play and scoring, coming in 10 points per game below ninth-place West Virginia. 

Sources tell FootballScoop Campbell is making other adjustments within the staff as well. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

You May Like

DeVan

Sources: Charlotte, Poggi poised to add former NFL lineman to 49ers' coaching staff

Kyle DeVan is a former star player at Oregon State with stops at USC, Michigan and Colorado along a decade in coaching

By John Brice
dearmon

Sources: North Alabama targeting Brent Dearmon, has coach on campus

The FCS program has worked this week to finalize its coaching search

By John Brice
chadwell

Sources: Liberty dials in search on Coastal's Jamey Chadwell

Chadwell has led Coastal Carolina to record-breaking success, including 31 wins since 2020

By John Brice
texas-state-flag-texas-lone-star-flag-panoramic-images

Sources: GJ Kinne expected to be head coach at Texas State

By Zach Barnett
USATSI_19524779_168395199_lowres

Update on Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn

By Scott Roussel
Jedd Fisch

Arizona and Jedd Fisch agree to contract extension

New deal aims to keep Fisch with the Wildcats through 2027.

By Doug Samuels
Dave Aranda Baylor

Dave Aranda reportedly making coordinator changes at Baylor

Dave Aranda will reportedly be looking to replace two key coordinators.

By Doug Samuels
kane wommack

Pursued for other notable spots, Kane Wommack agrees to South Alabama extension

Wommack turned the Jaguars into a 10-win team in Year 2

By John Brice