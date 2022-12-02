Sources: Iowa State making significant staff changes

Tom Manning will not return as Iowa State's offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg first reported the news.

Sources say other changes are coming in Ames, beyond the on-field staff. In addition to Manning, sources tell FootballScoop director of football strength & conditioning Dave Andrews also will not return.

Manning's relationship with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell goes back two decades, to when the pair hit at practice as Mount Union offensive (Manning) and defensive (Campbell) linemen.

More immediately, Manning was Campbell's offensive line coach at Toledo and came with him to Ames as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. After spending 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts, he returned to Ames in 2019 as offensive coordinator.

Iowa State finished 4-8 this season and 10th in the 10-team Big 12. The Cyclones also finished 10th in yards per play and scoring, coming in 10 points per game below ninth-place West Virginia.

Sources tell FootballScoop Campbell is making other adjustments within the staff as well.

