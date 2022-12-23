Skip to main content

Iowa State reportedly adding FCS coordinator to staff

Matt Campbell and Iowa State will reportedly add a coordinator from an in-state FCS program to the staff.

Pete Thamel tweets this morning that the Cyclones are expected to hire Ryan Clanton as their new offensive line coach.

Clanton spent the last several seasons at Northern Iowa (FCS), where he served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Prior to joining the UNI staff in 2018, Clanton was the offensive coordinator at the junior college level at Ventura College (JC - CA).

Clanton comes to Ames following the program parting ways with offensive coach Jeff Myers. 

Wide receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase was elevated to the offensive coordinator role, and this fall will mark the young coach's first season calling plays at the college level. He previously worked with the running backs in 2018 before moving to receivers, and held the run game coordinator title the past two seasons.

