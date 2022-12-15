Iowa Western wins JuCo national title

"Reiver" is an Old English term for something akin to a river bandit. In 2022 junior college football, it means King.

According to the school's website, the term "Reiver" is something akin to a Middle Ages English and/or Scottish river pirate: "These robbers, or reivers, lived in a mountainous area where both future nations would have a common border extending from the Irish Sea on the west to the North Sea on the east. These arsonists, kidnappers, and murderers had representatives from various social strata, from impoverished farmers to men who resided in castles. These brigands used the rivers in their area to terrorize humanity for 350 years through the reign of Queen Elizabeth I and her Scottish successor, James, when Renaissance ideals slowly civilized the ruffians."

In the world of junior college football, though, "Reiver" means King.

Iowa Western won the NJCAA national title on Wednesday night in Little Rock, Ark., taking down top-seeded Hutchinson (Kan.) in a 31-0 blowout.

Hutchinson arrived in Little Rock with the nation's top offense, and left without a point.

Iowa Western accepted the ball to open the game and effectively put it away immediately with a 68-yard touchdown pass, giving the Reivers a commanding 7-0 lead at the 13:10 mark of the first quarter. Iowa Western found the end zone again on its second drive, and extended its advantage to 17-0 by the end of the opening frame.

Hutchinson's offense, dominant all season long, was forced into five 3-and-outs. The Blue Dragons' last, best chance to climb into the game came on their third possession. Already trailing 17-0, a drive that began at their own 33-yard line ended on a 4th-and-1 shotgun quarterback dive for no gain at the IWCC 28.

For the game, Hutchinson posted just 159 yards of offense. Six Blue Dragons combined to rush for 12 yards on 29 attempts, and quarterback Dylan Laible hit 16-of-37 passes for just 137 yards. Hutchinson came into the game averaging nearly 41 points per game, and dispatched No. 4 Coffeyville (Kan.) 38-7 in the semifinals.

The win allowed Iowa Western to avenge a 29-28 loss to Hutchinson back on Nov. 12.

Iowa Western fell to New Mexico Military in the 2021 title game. The national title is IWCC's second, joining the 2012 crown. Head coach Scott Strohmeier has led the program for all 14 years of its existence.