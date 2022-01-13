Sources: Newman bringing in new offensive coordinator for Arch Manning's senior season

Sources tell FootballScoop Isidore Newman High School head coach Nelson Stewart is planning to bring in a new offensive coordinator ahead of Arch Manning's senior season.

Arkansas State offensive assistant Logan Kilgore, who was briefly on the New Orleans Saints' roster, is expected to join Stewart's staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach sources share with FootballScoop. Kilgore, who was a star quarterback at Middle Tennessee, was an undrafted rookie signed by the Saints following the 2014 draft. His stint with the Saints lasted into September of that season.

Kilgore would go on to play in the CFL from 2015-19 with the Toronto Argonauts, the Hamilton Tiger Cats and the Edmonton Eskimos.

This past season was Kilgore's first with A-State.

At Newman, Kilgore will be working with one of the premier talents in the country, the consensus #1 prospect Arch Manning.

Newman is well known for producing some of the top football related talent in the country including a bevy of Mannings, Odell Beckham Jr, "the Reyna kid" who went to Princeton, as well as a number of prodigious offensive linemen from the early 90s including (but certainly not limited to) current head coach Nelson Stewart, Mark "Schnauz" Stich, and "All State" Peyton Bush.

With Kilgore and Stewart working together let's all hope the Greenies can surpass the glory days of success that group playing together in the early 90s produced.