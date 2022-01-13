Skip to main content

Sources: Newman bringing in new offensive coordinator for Arch Manning's senior season

Sources tell FootballScoop Isidore Newman High School head coach Nelson Stewart is planning to bring in a new offensive coordinator ahead of Arch Manning's senior season. 

Arkansas State offensive assistant Logan Kilgore, who was briefly on the New Orleans Saints' roster, is expected to join Stewart's staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach sources share with FootballScoop. Kilgore, who was a star quarterback at Middle Tennessee, was an undrafted rookie signed by the Saints following the 2014 draft. His stint with the Saints lasted into September of that season. 

Kilgore would go on to play in the CFL from 2015-19 with the Toronto Argonauts, the Hamilton Tiger Cats and the Edmonton Eskimos. 

This past season was Kilgore's first with A-State. 

At Newman, Kilgore will be working with one of the premier talents in the country, the consensus #1 prospect Arch Manning. 

Newman is well known for producing some of the top football related talent in the country including a bevy of Mannings, Odell Beckham Jr, "the Reyna kid" who went to Princeton, as well as a number of prodigious offensive linemen from the early 90s including (but certainly not limited to) current head coach Nelson Stewart, Mark "Schnauz" Stich, and "All State" Peyton Bush.

With Kilgore and Stewart working together let's all hope the Greenies can surpass the glory days of success that group playing together in the early 90s produced. 

Tags
terms:
Logan Kilgore

You May Like

Ryan Day

Sources confirm Ohio State adding Cincinnati assistant coach, eyeing longtime NFL staffer

Ryan Day's overhaul of the Buckeyes' secondary almost complete

14 minutes ago
McElwain Shark

Video: The infamous Jim McElwain Shark case has been cracked

Thanks to some creative investigative reporting, Jim McElwain comes face-to-face with the man who he was mistaken for who went skin-to-skin for that now infamous shark picture on a boat.

14 minutes ago
IMG_9709

Sources: Josh Conklin, Wofford hiring former Power 5 play-caller as offensive coordinator

Conklin is bringing in a coach with experience in all Power 5 leagues

34 minutes ago
Kelee Ringo

Watch: The 2021 season in review

Before we fully turn the page to 2022, let's spend a couple minutes reflecting on all 2021 brought us.

34 minutes ago
Kirby Smart

College football bonuses throughout sport near $14 million after bowls, playoffs

Massive figure doesn't include bonuses not paid for departed coaches

13 hours ago
Gregg Brandon Mines

Gregg Brandon announces his retirement after impressive run at Colorado School of Mines

After overseeing the most successful period in school history, Gregg Brandon has decided to retire.

13 hours ago
DSC_1125

Sources: Notre Dame finalizing deal with Stuckey, prioritizing Jon Heacock at DC

The Irish hosted Heacock in South Bend on Tuesday and Stuckey on Wednesday

15 hours ago
karl scott

Karl Scott keeping options open, not expected to join Florida staff as defensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Scott could return to the NFL, among other options

18 hours ago