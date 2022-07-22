Skip to main content

It's happening. College football players are unionizing

Penn State will be home to the first chapter of unionized college football players.

Thinking back to the conversations that happened surrounding players unionizing at Northwestern, the overwhelming feeling was it was a matter of when, not if, players would eventually be able to unionize.

With the emphasis on players rights that has come along with NIL incentives, I think most of us felt like the window was getting closer and closer.

Today, just as the NCAA announced penalties for Tennessee for Jeremy Pruitt's tenure with the Vols, it was announced that Penn State will be home to the first chapter of a players union.

Led by quarterback Sean Clifford, Penn State players are asking for revenue sharing and want better medical care.

The tweet adds that The College Football Players Association is already in negotiations with the Big Ten.

We'll be hearing a lot more about this in the coming months. Stay tuned...

Tags
terms:
UnionPenn State

You May Like

Jeremy Pruitt

NCAA Notice of Allegations accuses Jeremy Pruitt, staff of multiple violations, per report

By Zach Barnett1 minute ago
Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart is adding a high school assistant to his staff

The addition of David Hill to the UGA staff is a lesson for everyone to make the most of where you are and people will take notice.

By Doug Samuels26 minutes ago
Dave Doeren

North Carolina State is getting an All Access series

The ACC Network is set to follow Dave Doeren and his program around for a short series.

By Doug Samuels38 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.09.38 AM

The Rams went all out for their Super Bowl rings

To commemorate their Super Bowl won at their home field of SoFi Stadium, the Rams built SoFi Stadium into their rings.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders sounds off on Jackson State's game in NFL stadium, says he's trying to 'Uplift the SWAC'

Coach Prime said he'd rather pay Bethune-Cookman to come to the Tigers' home than play in the Jacksonville Jaguars' NFL venue

By John BriceJul 21, 2022
Kirby Smart

Georgia signs Kirby Smart to record-setting, $100-million-plus long-term contract

Smart is being richly rewarded after Georgia's national championship

By John BriceJul 21, 2022
Mario Cristobal Miami

Mario Cristobal: "There's no such thing as 'little things'"

Mario Cristobal believes that when you're rebuilding a program like he is at Miami, there's no such thing as "little things."

By Doug SamuelsJul 21, 2022
Pat Narduzzi

Pat Narduzzi sounds off on his former offensive coordinator

Seven months later, the Pitt head coach still isn't happy about how often his team threw the ball... in a 24-point win.

By Zach BarnettJul 20, 2022