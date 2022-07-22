It's happening. College football players are unionizing

Penn State will be home to the first chapter of unionized college football players.

Thinking back to the conversations that happened surrounding players unionizing at Northwestern, the overwhelming feeling was it was a matter of when, not if, players would eventually be able to unionize.

With the emphasis on players rights that has come along with NIL incentives, I think most of us felt like the window was getting closer and closer.

Today, just as the NCAA announced penalties for Tennessee for Jeremy Pruitt's tenure with the Vols, it was announced that Penn State will be home to the first chapter of a players union.

Led by quarterback Sean Clifford, Penn State players are asking for revenue sharing and want better medical care.

The tweet adds that The College Football Players Association is already in negotiations with the Big Ten.

We'll be hearing a lot more about this in the coming months. Stay tuned...