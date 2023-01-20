Jackson State continues post-Deion Sanders rebuild, set to make hire from SWAC rival

Deion Sanders may be gone, but Jackson State’s ongoing work to remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference hasn’t abated.

Sources tell FootballScoop that new JSU coach T.C. Taylor is again raiding a rival program for a key coaching staff addition. Per sources, Alcorn State safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Torenzo Quinn is headed for a similar role on Taylor’s Tigers’ staff.

Jackson State is the two-time defending SWAC champions.

A two-year starter during his playing days at the University of Memphis, Quinn exits the Braves’ staff of Fred McNair following a second stint at Alcorn; he previously served as a graduate assistant for the program in 2016.

Additionally, Quinn has coaching experience at North Carolina Central, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Mississippi Delta Community College and at the high school level in the Magnolia State.

Named as the replacement to Coach Prime in mid-December, Taylor has worked to both replenish the Tigers’ active roster – JSU has seen more than 25 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal – and fill out his coaching staff.

He’s made hires from a couple of different Football Bowls Subdivision programs, including the impressive hire earlier this month of his new offensive line coach, Jason Onyebuagu, away from Northern Illinois.

Jackson State is scheduled to open its new era under Taylor with a pair of back-to-back showcase games at neutral sites to start the Tigers’ 2023 campaign. First, JSU is set to face off against South Carolina State Aug. 26 in Atlanta. The Tigers then continue their play in the Orange Blossom Classic against Florida A&M Sept. 3.