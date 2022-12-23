Sources: Jackson State continues to rebuild post-Deion Sanders, snags rival SWAC coach

New Tigers head coach T.C. Taylor is poised to take a key Alcorn defensive coach

Stakes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference arguably have never been higher.

T.C. Taylor, the former Jackson State star who just ascended to the head coaching post following Deion Sanders' exit to Colorado, is showing he's serious about keeping the Tigers at the top of the SWAC.

Jonathan Bradley, who spent the past season as Alcorn State's co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, is transitioning to Taylor's JSU program in a similar role, multiple sources familiar with the situation tell FootballScoop.

Bradley's impact this season on the Braves' defensive line was immediate, being added to Fred McNair's Alcorn staff in spring and helping the unit make multiple improvements over its 2021 iteration.

A former Arkansas State standout who spent several years in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Bucs and Detroit Lions, Bradley also has coached at North Carolina Central and at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

It was at APB where Bradley helped lead that program's defensive to one of the top turnarounds in all of Football Championship Subdivision and HBCU football. There, Bradley also served as the Golden Lions' associate head coach among his various duties.

Taylor has worked quickly to begin reassembling the JSU staff after Coach Prime exited Jackson to take over at the University of Colorado earlier this month.

The task is significant for Taylor, who has taken over at his alma mater after seeing multiple staff members follow Sanders to the Buffaloes' program and also witnessed more than 25 Tigers' players enter the NCAA's Transfer Portal since Dec. 5.