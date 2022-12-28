Skip to main content

Sources: Jackson State targeting long-time Hugh Freeze assistant for offensive coordinator

Maurice Harris worked under Hugh Freeze at Liberty, Ole Miss and Arkansas State.

Jackson State is targeting Maurice Harris for its next offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday. 

Harris spent the past four years as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Liberty.

Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Ole Miss. He came to Oxford from Arkansas State, where he spent four years as tight ends coach.

Harris had been slated to go with Freeze to Auburn. Sources said Harris is considering the Jackson State offer among other opportunities as well. A decision is expected soon.  

Harris helped the Flames win 34 games in his four seasons. Liberty averaged at least 32 points in three of his four seasons on staff. 

Jackson State promoted TC Taylor to head coach following Deion Sanders's departure to Colorado. Offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone joined Coach Prime in Boulder as wide receivers coach.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Kirby Smart

Two words are at the center of Kirby Smart's leadership philosophy.

Kirby Smart describes his job as a leader with two simple words.

By Doug Samuels
Joey McGuire Tech

Joey McGuire and Texas Tech agree to new contract

By Doug Samuels
Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy threatens to "cut out" reporter following question about potential staff changes

Mike Gundy snaps at reporter following their bowl loss to Wisconsin.

By Doug Samuels
Ed Reed

Bethune-Cookman tabs Ed Reed as next head coach

Reed is a member of the Pro and College Football halls of fame, and a champion at both levels.

By Zach Barnett
Ryan Grubb

College football's latest $2 million coordinator comes from an unlikely place

Without coaching another game, Ryan Grubb has already broken his own record for the highest-paid assistant in Washington history.

By Zach Barnett
binns

Sources: former Cincy star Binns making leap to FBS assistant coach's position

Binns has been at Youngstown State

By John Brice
Maine

Sources: Maine makes a few staff changes, including at coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that three coaches will not return at Maine, including one coordinator.

By Doug Samuels
Kirk Herbstreit Ohio State

Will Muschamp takes a friendly jab at Kirk Herbstreit's playing days

Thirty years before the Peach Bowl semifinal, the future Georgia co-defensive coordinator defended the ESPN college football analyst.

By Zach Barnett