Sources: Jackson State targeting long-time Hugh Freeze assistant for offensive coordinator

Maurice Harris worked under Hugh Freeze at Liberty, Ole Miss and Arkansas State.

Jackson State is targeting Maurice Harris for its next offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

Harris spent the past four years as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Liberty.

Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Ole Miss. He came to Oxford from Arkansas State, where he spent four years as tight ends coach.

Harris had been slated to go with Freeze to Auburn. Sources said Harris is considering the Jackson State offer among other opportunities as well. A decision is expected soon.

Harris helped the Flames win 34 games in his four seasons. Liberty averaged at least 32 points in three of his four seasons on staff.

Jackson State promoted TC Taylor to head coach following Deion Sanders's departure to Colorado. Offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone joined Coach Prime in Boulder as wide receivers coach.

