Jacksonville Jaguars Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Doug Pederson's staff in Jacksonville is coming together via this page.
Jags - Staff Tracker

Urban Meyer's tenure in Jacksonville was shorter than nearly everyone expected and was filled with more than its fair share of controversy and rumors. Meyer was fired after 13 games and allegations of player mistreatment.

The search started off with former Jags quarterback and Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as one of the favorites, but in an unpredictable search the choice at the end was former Eagles head coach Doug PEderson.

Here, on the Jaguars Staff Tracker Page, we'll keep track of the new hires to Pederson's staff and recap the 2021 staff.

2022 STAFF: DOUG PEDERSON

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBD

QUARTERBACKS
TBD

RUNNING BACKS
TBD

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBD

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBD

TIGHT ENDS 
TBD

2021 STAFF:
Darrell Bevell (OC / Interim HC)
Brian Schottenheimer (Pass Game Coordinator)
Tyler Bowen (TEs)
Sanjay Lal (WRs)
Bernie Parmalee (RBs)
George Warhop (OL)
Todd Washington (Assistant OL)

Offensive Quality Control: Quinton Ganther
Offensive Assistant: Will Harriger

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBD

LINEBACKERS
TBD

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBD

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBD

2021 STAFF:
Charlie Strong (Assistant HC / ILBs)
Joe Cullen (DC)
Chris Ash (DBs)
Joe Danna (Nickels)
Tony Gilbert (Assistant LBs)
Tosh Lupoi (DL)
Sterling Lucas (Assistant DL)
Tim Walton (Corners)

Defensive Quality Control: Patrick Reilly
Senior Defensive Assistant: Bob Sutton

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBD

2021 STAFF:
Brian Schneider (STC)
Carlos Polk (Special Teams assistant)

SUPPORT STAFF
TBA

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Anthony Schlegel (Head S&C)
Brandon Ireland (Assistant S&C)
Adam Potts (Assistant S&C)
Cedric Scott (Assistant S&C)
Fernando Lovo (Chief of Staff)
Tyler Wolf (Director of Team Administration)


