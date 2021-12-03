Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sources: Rich Rodriguez staff at Jacksonville State taking shape

Two ULM staffers likely to join Rich Rod in leaving Monroe for Jacksonville, sources say
Update> Sources tell FootballScoop the deal with Dusty Rutledge is complete and he's on the job. However, DiAngelo, whose wife is expecting a new baby any minute now, is not and that one remains to play out. As of today he's still full ULM. 

Mike DiAngelo is a strong candidate to be the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

DiAngelo would be joining new Gamecocks head coach Rich Rodriguez from ULM, where he coached the Warhawks' tight ends and inside receivers. He also worked under Rich Rod at Arizona and Ole Miss, beginning as a defensive graduate assistant and eventually moving to quarterbacks. 

DiAngelo also coached defensive backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers, special teams and even served as the head strength coach during a 7-year tenure at William & Jefferson College before landing a GA job on Rich Rod's Arizona staff in 2013. 

A former starting quarterback at Baldwin-Wallace College, DiAngelo started coaching in 2006 as the quarterbacks and special teams coach at Concord University in West Virginia.

Additionally, Dusty Rutledge will join Rodriguez and DiAngelo in leaving Monroe for Jacksonville. He was ULM's chief of staff and will occupy the same post at Jacksonville State.

