Skip to main content

Three years out of college, Jacob Pardonnet takes over his alma mater's defense

In 2016, Pardonnet was part of the group that hired Peter Stuursma as Hope College's head coach. Now Pardonnet will run Stuursma's defense.

It's not accurate to say Jacob Pardonnet got Peter Stuursma hired as the head coach at Hope College, a Division III school in Holland, Mich., but Pardonnet was part of the group that approved Stuursma's hiring. Five seasons later, Stuursma handed Pardonnet the keys to his defense.

"Jacob was on the student committee when I was hired here at Hope College. I had the opportunity to coach him for two years, then watched his coaching career from afar," Stuursma said. "We're excited he's accepted the opportunity to be the defensive coordinator here.

"His energy, enthusiasm and ability to relate to players, we've already seen that in meetings, and we will see that on the field soon."

With Cincinnati announcing the hire of Hope College defensive coordinator James Ross III as its new outside linebackers coach, news FootballScoop broke last month, Hope College has hired Pardonnet as its new defensive coordinator. 

"I am very honored Coach Stuursma thought I was prepared for this type of position and responsibility," Pardonnet told the Holland Sentinel. "Hope means a lot to me, Hope gave me a lot during my four years, and I am hoping to do the same as the defensive coordinator."

A 3-year starter, a 2-time all-conference performer and a team captain, Pardonnet worked as a student assistant at Hope following the end of his career. He then joined Bryant's staff in 2019, working his way to strong safeties coach. 

Pardonnet takes over a defense that permitted 14.4 points per game and ranked in the top 25 nationally in pass efficiency defense. 

While Ross was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator, he never actually coached a game at that position. That promotion happened in February following the retirement of Mike Ricketts, who ran Hope's defense from 2003 to '21. Pardonnet spent five seasons playing and working under Ricketts.

"To this day, I don't think there is a better football mind than Coach Ricketts. He taught me more about football during my playing days than I think anybody else," Pardonnet said. "He's the grittiest guy I know and his work ethic is noticeable. That says something in an industry where that doesn't often get noticed. That rubbed off on me. And I can't thank him enough.

"He had a big hand in the culture and tone that changed over with the new staff (in 2016). He believed in us. That's something I hope to instill in our guys."

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

joe kennedy

High school coach fired for post-game prayers poised for U.S. Supreme Court case

Joe Kennedy is suing his former Washington state school district

By John Brice44 minutes ago
FU

Furman, Clay Hendrix hiring former James Madison assistant Drew Dudzik

Dudzik is taking over the Paladins' wide receivers corps

By John Brice4 hours ago
Brian Hartline

Brian Hartline, Tony Alford net raises at Ohio State

Ohio State's wide receivers and running backs coaches are reaping the rewards of maintaining college football's highest-scoring offense.

By Zach Barnett7 hours ago
Aaron Kelton

Savannah State's new head coach coming from FCS ranks

New Savannah State head coach Aaron Kelton has previous head coaching experience at Shorter and Howard.

By Zach Barnett11 hours ago
Willie Simmons

Florida A&M, Willie Simmons make several notable staff moves ahead of 2022 season

Simmons also is going to handle quarterback coaching duties

By John BriceApr 5, 2022
Bob Bowlsby

Bob Bowlsby to step down as Big 12 commissioner

Bowlsby has run the constantly-embattled conference for the past decade, and worked in college athletics for the past four

By Zach BarnettApr 5, 2022
Adam Schefter

Here's how much Adam Schefter's new contract is reportedly worth

Why ESPN is paying a fortune to a reporter who gives his scoops away for free.

By Zach BarnettApr 5, 2022
prime hat

Deion Sanders addresses NFL minority rule, touts Jackson State's diversity with female, Caucasian staff members

Coach Prime mostly endorsed the NFL's new rule and also asked college to continue to model itself after the professional game

By John BriceApr 5, 2022