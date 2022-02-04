Jaguars reportedly hiring Doug Pederson as head coach

Multiple reports tonight share that former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will be the new head coach in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are bringing in an accomplished coach who spent the 2021 season away from the sidelines to usher them into a new era.

Multiple reports share tonight that former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will be the new leader of the Jaguars.

Adam Schefter was among the first to share the hire.

Earlier today, word circulated that Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was pulling his name from consideration. Leftwich, an iconic quarterback for the franchise at one time, was considered as the early favorite.

Instead, the Jaguars turn to a coach with a proven pedigree and a Super Bowl ring to prove it.

Pederson spent five seasons with the Eagles, leading the team to a Super Bowl title in his second season. In each of the two years that followed he led them to 9-7 finishes and then dipped to 4-11 in 2020.

In January of 2020, the Eagles announced that they're were moving the franchise in a new direction, and Pederson and the organization parted ways.

He went 42-37 overall.

Pederson spent the 2021 season away from the sidelines and has been a target of a few teams with head coaching openings, interviewing the past few weeks.

In Jacksonville, Pederson will be tasked with leading the team out of the Urban Meyer era that really never got off the ground.

