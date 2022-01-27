Skip to main content

A power struggle has developed in the Jaguars search

It seems likely that either Byron Leftwich or Trent Baalke will be in Jacksonville next season, but unlikely that both will.

So, on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, numerous outlets reported the Jacksonville Jaguars were close to hiring Byron Leftwich as their next head coach.

Rick Stroud, who covers the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times, reported this Wednesday morning.

Half an hour later, Adam Schefter tweeted that the search was still ongoing, with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus still involved.

Eberflus has since been hired as the Chicago Bears head coach, thus clearing the runway for Leftwich, right? Not exactly.

Within 12 minutes of each other on Thursday morning, these tweets were sent.

Speculation around the Jacksonville search has been that Leftwich gave the Khan family an ultimatum of sorts. He'd take the job, but only with an ally in Adrian Wilson, the Cardinals VP of pro scouting, in charge of personnel. (Leftwich worked in Arizona before following Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay.)

Considering that Jurecki covers the Cardinals and Stroud the Bucs, it seems Wilson and Leftwich are telling those close to them that they're about to be the new regime in Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, someone within the Jacksonville offices is telling Adam Schefter that Baalke is still in control of the Jags' search. 

Baalke, meanwhile, hadn't worked for a team since 2016 when he landed in the Jacksonville front office in 2020. He was the 49ers' GM from 2011-16, with Fangio the club's defensive coordinator four of those seasons. 

Urban Meyer elevated Baalke to GM in 2021. Meyer's tenure was the biggest disaster in NFL history, but Baalke remains in power in Jacksonville. At least for now. 

