Jake Dickert signs contract extension at Washington State

Jake Dickert leading Washington State to a 3-3 finish as the interim head coach in 2021 led to him shedding the interim title and earned him a promotion to the head coaching spot.

After his first full season at the helm ended with a 7-6 finish this past fall, Washington State is locking Dickert in further with a contract extension.

Dickert initially signed a five-year contract that took him through the 2026 season. The extension aims to keep him in Pullman through the 2027 campaign, the school announced.

"We have watched reset the foundation of WSU Football that prioritizes family, selflessness, toughness, leadership and the total development of the young men on our football team," athletic director Pat Chun shares in the school's statement.

"Coach Dickert and the football staff strive to positively impact all those who come in contact with WSU Football. We are fortunate to have Coach Dickert leading Cougar football for many years to come."



Washington State opened the 2022 season hot, winning four of their first five games, including a win over a ranked Wisconsin team.

The ended the season with road wins over Stanford and Arizona and beat Arizona State at home before falling to Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Dickert heads into his second full-year as the programs head coach with a 10-9 record.

