Skip to main content

Jake Dickert signs contract extension at Washington State

Jake Dickert leading Washington State to a 3-3 finish as the interim head coach in 2021 led to him shedding the interim title and earned him a promotion to the head coaching spot.

After his first full season at the helm ended with a 7-6 finish this past fall, Washington State is locking Dickert in further with a contract extension.

Dickert initially signed a five-year contract that took him through the 2026 season. The extension aims to keep him in Pullman through the 2027 campaign, the school announced.

"We have watched reset the foundation of WSU Football that prioritizes family, selflessness, toughness, leadership and the total development of the young men on our football team," athletic director Pat Chun shares in the school's statement.

"Coach Dickert and the football staff strive to positively impact all those who come in contact with WSU Football. We are fortunate to have Coach Dickert leading Cougar football for many years to come."

Washington State opened the 2022 season hot, winning four of their first five games, including a win over a ranked Wisconsin team.

The ended the season with road wins over Stanford and Arizona and beat Arizona State at home before falling to Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Dickert heads into his second full-year as the programs head coach with a 10-9 record.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Washington StateJake Dickert

You May Like

Larry Knight GT

Toledo reportedly filling position with former ACC assistant

Jason Candle is bringing in Larry Knight as his new defensive line coach, per report.

By Doug Samuels
Dan Quinn

Where things stand for all five NFL openings

At the end of the regular season, five jobs were open. On the eve of conference title games, five jobs remain open. What gives?

By Zach Barnett
Tennessee

Vols, Heupel find new football ops director

Andrew Goodman is coming to Rocky Top

By John Brice
DannyWhite-2

Tennessee Vols A.D. Danny White gets massive raise, long-term extension on Rocky Top

White's new deal actually was finalized before the Vols rewarded football coach Josh Heupel

By John Brice
fau - Staff Tracker -1

FAU Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
matt rhule

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule talks Deion Sanders, Big Ten expansion, NIL & more

Rhule says he was 'embarrassed' by some of his early coaching moves

By John Brice
kent state

Kent State's Kenni Burns nabs Ivy League staffer for top off-the-field position

Formerly of Harvard, Joe Manion is set to join the Kent State staff

By John Brice
Image-1 (5)

Sources: Buffalo, well-regarded Maurice Linguist adding defensive staffer from Pitt

Mickey Jacobs logged the past four seasons under Pat Narduzzi & Co. for the Panthers

By John Brice