Sources: Jake Spavital will be the new offensive coordinator at Cal

FootballScoop can confirm that Jake Spavital will be the new offensive coordinator at Cal.

FootballScoop can confirm that Jake Spavital is making a return to Cal.

Pete Thamel of ESPN first shared the news a few minutes ago.

A veteran offensive coordinator at just 37 years old with stops at Texas A&M and West Virginia, Spavital also spent one season at Cal as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016.

After four seasons as the head coach at Texas State, Spavital was set free a few weeks back. He accumulated a 13-35 record.

He joins Justin Wilcox's staff in Berkeley. Wilcox made an in-season coordinator change in mid-November after parting ways with veteran offensive play caller Bill Musgrave.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

UPDATE >> The school has formally announced the hire.