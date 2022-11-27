Skip to main content

Sources: Jake Spavital will not return at Texas State

The 37-year-old Spavital did not post a winning record in four seasons on the job.

Jake Spavital will not return at Texas State, sources told FootballScoop on Sunday. 

Hired ahead of the 2019 season, Spavital did not post a winning record in four seasons on the job. After a 3-9 debut, the Bobcats went 2-10 in 2020 and then posted back-to-back 4-8 marks over the past two seasons. Texas State concluded its season with a 41-13 home loss to Louisiana on Saturday. 

To be certain, Texas State's struggle to find and sustain success precedes Spavital's arrival to San Marcos. Under three head coaches, the Bobcats have recorded one winning campaign in 10 seasons of FBS membership. Texas State's next bowl appearance will be its first; the Bobcats last reached the postseason in 2008. 

Still only 37, Spavital has coordinated offenses at Texas A&M, Cal and West Virginia on top of spending four seasons as an FBS head coach. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

