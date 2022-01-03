Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Publish date:

Former All-American, NFL linebacker James Laurinaitis to enter coaching at Notre Dame

The former Ohio State 'backer will leave his media career to join his best friend Marcus Freeman's staff.
Author:

Former All-American and NFL linebacker James Laurinaitis will enter coaching at Notre Dame, he announced on his radio show on Monday.

In addition to co-hosting Bishop and Laurinaitis on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, Laurinaitis also provided color commentary of Big Ten games on BTN. But the former Ohio State linebacker had been feeling the pull of coaching for years now, and Marcus Freeman's hiring at Notre Dame provided him the opportunity. 

“I’ve been poking around with the idea of coaching for a couple years now, and had tried a couple times here locally, and for whatever reason, the situation just didn’t come about,” Laurinaitis said. “So with your best friend getting the head coaching job, it’s a pretty unique situation and a pretty awesome opportunity to go up there and get started in the profession.”

Freeman and Laurinaitis played linebacker together for Jim Tressel at Ohio State, finishing their respective careers in 2008. But while Freeman's NFL career concluded after just a season and he was into coaching by 2010, Laurinaitis' career lasted much longer. A three-time consensus All-American and the only player in Big Ten history to win the conference's Defensive Player of the Year twice, he was a second round selection of the St. Louis Rams and played through 2016, at which he point he launched his media career.

“I know the time is obviously intense," he said on the show. "Thankfully I have a very supporting and loving wife who has been pushing me to do this for quite frankly, a couple years. Every time I bring it up to her, ‘What do you think?’ She’d say ‘Sooner or later, you’re gonna just look back and regret it.’ So I'm glad she’s continued to push me to challenge myself.”

Laurinaitis will finish out the week in Columbus before returning to duty in South Bend. He will hold an unspecified off-the-field coaching role. 

His first game as a coach will be.... at Ohio State. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

You May Like

Todd Bates

Todd Bates to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma

Bates worked alongside Venables for the past five seasons at Clemson.

16 minutes ago
Joe Rudolph

Sources: Joe Rudolph to join Virginia Tech staff

The hire is a major one for first-time head coach Brent Pry.

1 hour ago
McDonald_Kiel_UUFTB17

Sources confirm Utah's Kiel McDonald is new running backs coach for USC, Lincoln Riley

Trojans add a top assistant from a direct rival as Riley continues building strong USC staff

4 hours ago
IMG_9585

Sources: Tremaine Jackson set to take over NCAA D-II power Valdosta State

A Houston native, Jackson has college and NFL experience

4 hours ago
Chris Wiesehan Temple

Sources: Temple, Stan Drayton adding Georgia Tech assistant to coach offensive line

It's something of a homecoming for Chris Wiesehan, who has deep experience at Temple

17 hours ago
cooper

Sources: Long Island tabbing Alabama, Nick Saban staffer to head coaching post

Veteran coach Ron Cooper is taking over a Sharks program renewing its commitment to football success

18 hours ago
Tony Elliott UVA

Sources: Tony Elliott targeting a defensive coordinator from Big Ten

19 hours ago
O'brien

Jags GM reportedly pushing to consider Bill O'Brien

As the search to replace Urban Meyer marches on, Trent Baalke is reportedly encouraging Shad Khan to consider Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Jan 2, 2022