Skip to main content

Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after an in-game medical incident

A GoFundMe has been set up to help coach James Spady during this difficult time.

During their season opener vs North Carolina back in late August, Florida A&M assistant James Spady suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose his vision.

After the game, he was taken to UNC Memorial hospital where he spent a week in the intensive care unit before eventually being released on September 5th.

His wife, Babara left Arizona (where she was caring for her mother battling some health issues), to be with him and get him home to Tallahassee, where they are today.

The prognosis on when coach Spady's vision may return is unknown as of right now. Doctors believe it could be up to six months before his vision returns, and Barbara is staying home to help care for him in the meantime.

The Spady's are staring at a number of medical tests and appointments ahead of them, so their loved ones have put together a GoFundMe page to help them during their time of need.

Visit that page to donate, and for more information, here.

Their page, which was over halfway to its goal of $20k as of Wednesday afternoon, shares that all money raised will go directly toward expenses such as medical costs, medications, needed home modifications, medical tests, future eye surgeries, and things along those lines.

Spady serves as the Rattlers associate head coach / tight ends coach, and prior to joining the staff served as the head coach at Alabama A&M for four seasons with prior coaching stops at NC Central, Grambling State, Nevada, and UTEP among others.

Please join us in praying for coach Spady and a full recovery.

Tags
terms:
Florida A&MJames Spady

You May Like

Tommy Rees

Tommy Rees explains F-bomb-laden viral clip

NBC's cameras caught the Notre Dame offensive coordinator telling QB Drew Pyne to "do your f***ing job."

By Zach Barnett
MitchBarnhart

Kentucky A.D. Mitch Barnhart says "rosters flipping so rapidly" is a factor in SEC's future football scheduling formats with OU, Texas

Barnhart admits the Wildcats like the current 8-game model, not a proposed 9-game slate

By John Brice
heupel

Tennessee football is surging; Josh Heupel, staff continuity are at root of Vols' early success

While much of the SEC East had significant turnover, Heupel's stuff returned in 2022 almost intact

By John Brice
napier chomp

Preparing Florida to face Tennessee, Billy Napier hopes Vols fan family finds "soft spot for Gators"

Billy Napier was born 100 miles from Neyland Stadium in Cookeville, Tennessee, his Gators visit Neyland Stadium this weekend

By John Brice
Gainesville HS

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

The resources in high school football in Georgia are on a whole different level, as Josh Niblett's new program shows

By Doug Samuels
Lance Leipold

Lance Leipold: We didn't come to Kansas to move

The most surprising 3-0 start in college football isn't all sunshine and lollipops for Kansas.

By Zach Barnett
prime hat

Several candidates could win at Arizona State... Deion Sanders might be the best choice

The Sun Devils need a multifaceted leader who understands modern football, society

By John Brice
Oklahoma Oklahoma State

Bedlam rivalry to end once Oklahoma leaves Big 12

Oklahoma State is using future scheduling agreements as a shield to hide its wounded pride.

By Zach Barnett