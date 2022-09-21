Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after an in-game medical incident

A GoFundMe has been set up to help coach James Spady during this difficult time.

During their season opener vs North Carolina back in late August, Florida A&M assistant James Spady suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose his vision.

After the game, he was taken to UNC Memorial hospital where he spent a week in the intensive care unit before eventually being released on September 5th.

His wife, Babara left Arizona (where she was caring for her mother battling some health issues), to be with him and get him home to Tallahassee, where they are today.

The prognosis on when coach Spady's vision may return is unknown as of right now. Doctors believe it could be up to six months before his vision returns, and Barbara is staying home to help care for him in the meantime.

The Spady's are staring at a number of medical tests and appointments ahead of them, so their loved ones have put together a GoFundMe page to help them during their time of need.

Visit that page to donate, and for more information, here.

Their page, which was over halfway to its goal of $20k as of Wednesday afternoon, shares that all money raised will go directly toward expenses such as medical costs, medications, needed home modifications, medical tests, future eye surgeries, and things along those lines.

Spady serves as the Rattlers associate head coach / tight ends coach, and prior to joining the staff served as the head coach at Alabama A&M for four seasons with prior coaching stops at NC Central, Grambling State, Nevada, and UTEP among others.

Please join us in praying for coach Spady and a full recovery.