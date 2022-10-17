GoFundMe started for NAIA head coach following serious car accident

Roosevelt University (NAIA - IL) head coach Jared Williamson suffered multiple broken bones after he was hit by a drunk driver following the Lakers' Oct. 8 game.

The family of Roosevelt University head coach Jared Williamson is asking for donations following a major car accident the coach suffered last weekend.

Following Roosevelt's win over Missouri Baptist on Oct. 8, Williamson was hit by a drunk driver and broke bones in his arms, ribs, pelvis and leg. Multiple surgeries will be required to bring him back to health. "Praise God that Jared is still alive, but his recovery journey is just beginning," reads GoFundMe page started to help the Williamson family with medical expenses.

Williamson has been Roosevelt's head coach since the program's inaugural season of 2011, when the school was known as Robert Morris University. He and his wife, Kelsey, share five children.

From the GoFundMe:

Jared is one of the hardest working people I know. He is a devoted, father, husband, coach and servant to God. His smile can light up any room and belly laugh can have an entire group in tears. His devotion to his faith, family and work are unmatched. Those who are blessed enough to know him love him because he has a way of bringing out the best in people. He is a husband to one of the sweetest people I know, Kelsey. She’s is a mother of 5 to their beautiful children. Together they have created a magnificent life centered around God and love. Unfortunately, their family is not local as both set of parents live out of state. Caring for 5 young children while dealing with such a horrendous tragedy is unimaginable.



As of this writing, the campaign has raised $19,123 toward its initial $25,000 goal.

Roosevelt is an NAIA program in Chicago. The Lakers are off to a 5-1 start this season.

