Jason Candle reportedly inks contract extension at Toledo

Jason Candle has been a part of Toledo football dating back to 2009 when he left his post as the offensive coordinator at Mount Union to become the tight ends coach for the Rockets.

He took over the program in 2016 following the departure of Matt Campbell for Iowa State, and after notching a 9-win season and earning the MAC title last fall, the school has inked him to a contract extension.

Toledo has yet to formally announce it, but Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade shares that Candle has inked a contract extension with the Rockets.

The extension takes him through the 2026 season, paying him $1.1 million annually, plus incentives based on number of wins.

Candle, whose name has popped up in other coaching searching the last few seasons, earned $1.2 million annually under his previous deal.

By all indications, his last contract extension came following the 2017 season, when he was inked through 2023. That extension took his salary from $650k annually to over $1 million per.

In seven seasons leading the Rockets, Candle is 54-32 overall, and 35-19 in MAC Play.

He led the program to the MAC title this past season, and another in 2017 when they finished 11-3 - his best season in The Glass City to date.

