August 18, 2021

Washington governor expands state's vaccine mandate, will apply to Nick Rolovich

A new vaccine mandate by Washington governor Jay Inslee will force Wazzu head coach Nick Rolovich to get vaccinated or risk losing his job
Author:
Updated:
Original:

A new vaccine mandate for state employees announced Wednesday by Washington governor Jay Inslee will have a major effect on Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich.

The Cougars head coach is thus far the only FBS head coach to announce he will not be vaccinated. 

"I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private. While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual -- including our coaches, staff and student-athletes -- can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I will not comment further on my decision," Rolovich said last month in advance of Pac-12 media day.

Since then, the delta variant has continued burning through the country, and so vaccine mandates have become more common. The city of New Orleans has passed a vaccine mandate for all indoor activities and major outdoor gatherings, and just today President Joe Biden announced a vaccine mandate for nursing home workers.

Inslee's mandate will apply to all public school employees -- from kindergarten volunteers to Power 5 head coaches -- must be vaccinated in order to do their jobs. The mandate goes into effect Oct. 19. 

From KING-5:

The state’s vaccine mandate expansion includes public, private and charter schools but does not include any students or tribal schools.

Unions, like the Washington Educators Association, will be able to bargain with districts to negotiate time off to receive the vaccine and recover from the side effects, but there will be no option to test in lieu of the vaccine.

The mandate expansion follows a request last week from the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal for Inslee to include K-12 school staff in the vaccination requirement plan.

The mandate is also being expanded to include employees in the state’s higher education system and most childcare and early learning providers.

There is no option to test out of the mandate, although exceptions will be granted to those with "legitimate medical reasons or genuine religious beliefs."

It's unknown if Rolovich would fall into either category since he kept his reason for remaining unvaccinated private thus far.

Rolovich is heading into his second season as Wazzu's head coach following a pandemic-shortened 1-3 debut. He is in Year 2 of a 5-year deal that pays him $3 million annually. 

You May Like

Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 2.41.31 PM

Video: PJ Fleck is at it again with a surprise #ScholarshipAlert

Nebraska

Nebraska under NCAA probe; A.D. Alberts says it pre-dates his arrival

Nebraska football is in a rocky stretch under former star player Scott Frost, just 12-20 in three years as head coach. Now it's in an NCAA investigation under a new A.D. -- also a former star player.

Trey Lance NDSU

Video: FCS program touts themselves as new QBU with new mini-series

Scott Frost

Report: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost under investigation

Marcus Freeman

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 3: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Rare is a coordinator hire hit with National Championship or Bust expectations. This is one of those occasions.

NCAA logo

Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC to owe largest sums in NCAA's failed Alston Supreme Court case

The NCAA has divided the payments owed for its nearly $38 million in legal fees due to the Alston vs. NCAA U.S. Supreme Court case. A breakdown of all those millions inside:

BrettFavre

Brett Favre recommends children under 14 play flag rather than tackle football

Zeb Noland

A South Carolina GA is now competing for the starting QB job

Zeb Noland left North Dakota State for South Carolina to begin his coaching career. Now he's back in pads, days away from possibly playing as an SEC quarterback.