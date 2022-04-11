Skip to main content

Jay Norvell, not Colorado State, will pay big chunk of his Nevada buyout

Colorado State picked up Jay Norvell's $2 million buyout after hiring him away from Nevada, but the Rams are expecting Norvell to pay a significant chunk of that back to them.

A school swooping in to hire away the head coach of another program typically means that they're willing to pick up a good portion of the buyout owed under that head coach's contract.

That's what we've become accustomed to seeing during the coaching change cycle the past several seasons.

However, that's not what is happening between Mountain West adversaries Colorado State and Nevada after the Rams lured Jay Norvell to Fort Collins this past coaching cycle.

Norvell's buyout at Nevada was about $2 million, and the Fort Collins Coloradoan shared today that Colorado State paid that, and Norvell will repay $1.3 million of that through a promissory note throughout the length of his contract with the school. 

Colorado State is paying Nevada the remaining $600k of the buyout. 

Norvell signed a five-year deal worth $1.6 million annually in Fort Collins, with salary increases of $100k annually each of the next four seasons.

The report adds that Norvell can use bonus money he's earned under his contract to pay back the buyout owed instead of cash payments.

Let's not forget that the Rams are also on the hook for a $3 million buyout to former head coach Steve Addazio, who was fired after two seasons and landed at Texas A&M as their offensive line coach. That is subject to offset based on what the Aggies will pay Addazio, per his deal.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
jay norvellColorado State

You May Like

texas-state-flag-texas-lone-star-flag-panoramic-images

A pair of university leaders in Texas propose the state's programs to break from NCAA, form Lone Star State's own athletics association

West Texas A&M's president, athletics director tout the potential move

By John Brice27 minutes ago
Grambling State

New college coach cuts entire team

A newly hired college coach has decided to cut all the players on her roster and start from scratch.

By Doug Samuels3 hours ago
Gary Brown

Former NFL, Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown passes away

"He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him, loved him," Jerry Jones said.

By Zach Barnett15 hours ago
(Photo credit: USA Today)

Dabo Swinney opens up on NIL, changing college football landscape

Dabo built a superpower by setting Clemson apart from the rest of college football. Will that approach still work moving forward?

By Zach BarnettApr 9, 2022
IMG_1940

Ivy League stalwart Yale tabbing new director of football operations from SEC program

Austin Van Poucke has spent the past five years at Arkansas

By John BriceApr 9, 2022
Nick Saban

Alabama doles out raises to eight of Nick Saban's assistants

Alabama will pay its assistants more in 2022 than it did it '21, but still less than the 2020 staff.

By Zach BarnettApr 8, 2022
Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly: "I felt like I did everything I could do at Notre Dame."

After a successful partnership for 12 seasons, Kelly felt it was time to move on from Notre Dame, and Notre Dame felt it was time to move on from him.

By Zach BarnettApr 8, 2022
Peru State

Peru State pulls head coach from nearby FCS school

South Dakota assistant head coach Phil Ockinga has taken the head coaching job at the NAIA school.

By Zach BarnettApr 7, 2022