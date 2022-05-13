Jeff Brohm doesn't close the door on a possible (eventual) return to Louisville

Jeff Brohm is entering year six leading Purdue now, but as a product of Louisville he's always going to be asked about his interest in returning home. This week, he didn't completely slam the door on the idea...

In the simplest terms, Jeff Brohm is a product of Louisville.

Before becoming the head coach at Western Kentucky and then Purdue, Brohm was a standout quarterback first at Louisville Trinity HS before going on to star for his hometown Louisville Cardinals at the college level. After graduating, he bounced around the NFL with six teams after going undrafted in 1994.

Brohm then got the opportunity to coach at his alma mater, coaching the quarterbacks at Louisville just about a decade after taking his last snap for the program in 2003. By 2007 he added assistant head coach and passing game coordinator before becoming offensive coordinator in 2008.

He went on to call offenses at UAB and Western Kentucky before being promoted to head coach of the Hilltoppers in 2014, where he led the program to 30 wins in his first three seasons as a head coach. He left to become the head coach at Purdue heading into the 2017 season, but rumors of a return to Louisville have never been too far in the background.

There was significant chatter about him taking over the program as a young coach following the dismissal of Bobby Petrino in 2018. But at that point, Brohm had been leading the Biolermakers for two seasons and the program had been creating some momentum on the field and with recruiting.

Brohm spoke with Louisville's Flaget High School alumni association at a recent event and was asked if he felt any pressure when the job opened after the 2018 season.

WDRB.com was on hand to capture his response.

"After being at Purdue two years when it came open, that was a tough call. Tough call. To be quite honest, through my schooling and how I was raised, I believe in at least trying to do the right thing and having morals and values."

“It just was too early to leave. It just wasn’t right. You build relationships. People treat you right. The people there have treated me great. You talk to recruits and they asked me things. Just a lot of things went into it."

Brohm closed his response to the question by leaving the door back to Louisville cracked open...at least for now it seems.

“But, obviously, now we’re on year six. I love this town, this area. I’m an alumnus of Louisville. So anything can happen in the future.”

If you're a Purdue fan, hearing that can't give you warm and fuzzy feelings.

Scott Satterfield is entering year four leading the Cardinals program after continuing to build on an impressive tradition at Appalachian State for six seasons where he went 51-24. He is 18-19 during his time with the Cardinals.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.