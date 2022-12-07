Jeff Brohm reportedly finalizing deal at Louisville

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is reportedly finalizing a deal that would bring him back to his alma mater.

ESPN's Chris Low was among the first to share the news.

Brohm spent the past six seasons at Purdue, where he has compiled a 36-34 record, including an appearance in the Big Ten title game this past season as champions of the West Division.

The last time the Louisville job came open, Brohm was in just his second season in West Lafayette and opted to remain at Purdue.

When asked about a future opportunity to return to Louisville this past spring, Brohm's response was rather interesting.

“You know what ... after being at Purdue two years when it came open, that was a tough call. Tough call."

"To be quite honest, through my schooling and how I was raised, I believe in at least trying to do the right thing and having morals and values. It just was too early to leave. It just wasn’t right."

"You build relationships. People treat you right. The people there have treated me great. You talk to recruits, and they asked me things. Just a lot of things went into it, but, obviously, now we’re on Year 6. I love this town, this area. I’m an alumnus of Louisville. So anything can happen in the future.”

Clearly, timing is everything.

Now Brohm appears heading back to his hometown, where he starred at Louisville Trinity (KY) before playing at Louisville, and later serving as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the program in the early-to-mind 2000s.

Before taking over at Purdue, Brohm served as the head coach at Western Kentucky for three seasons, where he went 30-10 over three seasons, starting with an 8-5 campaign in 2014, followed by years of 12-2 and 10-3 with three straight bowl wins to his credit.

Brohm led the Boilermakers to bowl games in four of his six seasons at Purdue, and just capped off an 8-5 season in the fall.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.