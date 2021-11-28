Jeff Hafley says he plans at being at Boston College "for a long time"

Jeff Hafley is 12-11 in two seasons at Boston College and says he has no plans on leaving.

Jeff Hafley's name has been mentioned for a handful of openings the past two off seasons.

Back on November 20th we shared that Hafley was among a handful of FBS head coaches that Washington was vetting for their opening out west.

However, Hafley came out today and shared with reporters, "I do not plan on leaving."

He added, "I plan on being here for a long time."

Hafley spent the 2019 season as the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Ohio State before leaving for the head coaching job at Chestnut Hill.

He is 12-11 over two seasons. He went 6-5 in year one and just put a bow on a 6-6 season last weekend after a 41-10 loss to Wake Forest.

Hafley has a great mix of college and NFL experience for someone just 42 years old. He has worked with the secondary at both Pitt and Rutgers before jumping to the NFL to work with the defensive backs for the Bucs, Browns and 49ers.

