Jeff Hafley "very confident" in future at Boston College

Hafley's BC team lost to UConn on Saturday, the first in program history.

Jeff Hafley has had "great" conversations about his future at Boston College despite his team's 2-6 record this season, the coach told Boston Globe beat writer Trevor Hass on Monday.

Boston College dropped a 13-3 decision to Connecticut on Saturday, its first loss to the Huskies in 15 tries.

The Eagles are 2-6 on the year and 1-4 in ACC play. In addition to win over Maine, BC scored a 34-33 victory over Louisville on Oct. 1.

Boston College has had trouble running the ball this season, trailing the entirety of FBS with 67.5 yards per game on 2.25 a carry.

Hafley is 14-17 overall in two-plus seasons in Chestnut Hill. Boston College went 6-5 in 2020 (the team opted out of a bowl game) and 6-6 in 2021 (their Military Bowl game with East Carolina was canceled).

Last November, BC gave Hafley a contract extension through 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Jeff has had a tremendous impact on our football program over just two seasons at the Heights," said then-AD Pat Kraft. "He has built a strong culture, both on and off the field, recruited talented student-athletes and helped us build meaningful relationships for the entire Boston College community. We are excited for the future of BC Football under Jeff's leadership."



After Kraft left for Penn State, former Miami AD Blake James took over at BC in June.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.