Jeff Scott hiring veteran defensive coordinator with Big 10 and SEC experience at USF, per report

Former Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Penn State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop is stepping back into the defensive play calling role for Jeff Scott at USF.

According to a report this afternoon, Jeff Scott is filling his vacant defensive coordinator position with a veteran play caller with SEC and Big Ten experience.

Pete Thamel tweets that USF is hiring Bob Shoop as their new defensive coordinator.

Shoop spent last season in a quality control role for Manny Diaz at Miami, and recently coordinated the defenses at Mississippi State, Tennessee and Penn State.

He also has play calling experience at Vanderbilt, William & Mary (FCS - VA) and Villanova (FCS) and Yale (FCS).

Before landing at Miami, Shoop spent the 2020 season on Jim Harbaugh's staff in Ann Arbor.

The hire will give Jeff Scott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator, a veteran defensive presence on that side of the ball heading into a critical year three. Scott is 3-18 in two seasons.

The Bulls have finished 116th or lower the past two seasons in scoring defense, giving up nearly 35 points per game.

Scott made the decision to move on from defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer after two seasons back on November 21st.

UPDATE >> The school has now formally announced the hire.