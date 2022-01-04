Skip to main content
Jeff Scott inks contract extension at USF

The results haven't been what they've hoped for, but Jeff Scott is getting some more time at USF.
Dabo Swinney lost both of his coordinators to head coaching opportunities this past off season, but the first major piece to leave the dynasty created at Clemson was Jeff Scott back in 2019.

That's the year that the former offensive coordinator Jeff Scott took his first head coaching opportunity at USF, where the recruiting grounds are as fertile as they come and past success on the gridiron wasn't too far in the rearview mirror.

However, through two season total, the results on the field aren't what Scott had hoped for.

The Bulls are 3-18 overall after a 1-8 season in 2020 and a 2-10 finish this past fall.

Decision makers in South Florida are optimistic when it comes to the future of the program though, as they announced an extension for Scott today.

When Scott signed his deal in 2019, it was a five-year deal worth $12.5 million total.

Today, USF announced that Scott has signed an extension that will take him through the 2026 season, effectively tacking two years onto his original deal.

Scott must make a big hire at coordinator this off season after offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. left to reunite with Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss in the same role.

