Jeff Traylor offers to drink a gallon of queso to prove a point

His Roadrunners are off to a 4-0 start, and UTSA's head coach is desperate to get his team to avoid eating the cheese.

UTSA is off to the best start in school history, and Jeff Traylor is highly worried about it.

Technically speaking, the Roadrunners' ongoing 4-game winning streak is not the longest to begin a season in UTSA's short history. The 2012 team began with five consecutive victories -- but those came at the expense of South Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce, Georgia State, Northwestern Oklahoma State and New Mexico State.

The 2021 campaign began with a victory at Illinois, the program's first win over a Big Ten opponent, and when Illinois was the toast of college football fresh off an upset of Nebraska. The next two weeks saw convincing wins over Lamar and Middle Tennessee.

This past Saturday's win was the most impressive yet -- and one of the biggest in school history. Facing 3-0 Memphis, who'd just beaten Mississippi State the week before, the Roadrunners rallied from two double-digit deficits to win.

Trailing by 21 not even 10 minutes into the game and by 14 to start the fourth quarter, UTSA won the final frame 17-0. A 75-yard drive pulled the 'Runners within seven with 13 minutes to play, and then a fumble gave UTSA the ball in a first-and-goal situation; workhorse running back Sincere McCormick (he carried the ball 42 times in the game) tied it with 10:30 remaining. Hunter Duplessis won the game with a 42-yard field goal as time expired.

With UNLV coming to San Antonio this week, Jeff Traylor wants to pull his team out of the glow of victory and back into reality, and he's willing to do just about anything to prove his point.

Considering San Antonio is one of the best Tex-Mex cities in the world, we can all rest assured the queso that would destroy Traylor's insides would at least taste good going down.