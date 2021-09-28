September 28, 2021
Publish date:

Jeff Traylor offers to drink a gallon of queso to prove a point

His Roadrunners are off to a 4-0 start, and UTSA's head coach is desperate to get his team to avoid eating the cheese.
Author:

UTSA is off to the best start in school history, and Jeff Traylor is highly worried about it.

Technically speaking, the Roadrunners' ongoing 4-game winning streak is not the longest to begin a season in UTSA's short history. The 2012 team began with five consecutive victories -- but those came at the expense of South Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce, Georgia State, Northwestern Oklahoma State and New Mexico State.

The 2021 campaign began with a victory at Illinois, the program's first win over a Big Ten opponent, and when Illinois was the toast of college football fresh off an upset of Nebraska. The next two weeks saw convincing wins over Lamar and Middle Tennessee.

This past Saturday's win was the most impressive yet -- and one of the biggest in school history. Facing 3-0 Memphis, who'd just beaten Mississippi State the week before, the Roadrunners rallied from two double-digit deficits to win. 

Trailing by 21 not even 10 minutes into the game and by 14 to start the fourth quarter, UTSA won the final frame 17-0. A 75-yard drive pulled the 'Runners within seven with 13 minutes to play, and then a fumble gave UTSA the ball in a first-and-goal situation; workhorse running back Sincere McCormick (he carried the ball 42 times in the game) tied it with 10:30 remaining. Hunter Duplessis won the game with a 42-yard field goal as time expired.

With UNLV coming to San Antonio this week, Jeff Traylor wants to pull his team out of the glow of victory and back into reality, and he's willing to do just about anything to prove his point.

Considering San Antonio is one of the best Tex-Mex cities in the world, we can all rest assured the queso that would destroy Traylor's insides would at least taste good going down. 

You May Like

Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman: Players can't reach their full potential when motivated by fear

Sam Pittman learned a lesson as a young coach while visiting other practices, and its a belief that players will never reach their full potential when motivated by fear.

44 minutes ago
simpson

Scoop Roundup: Mark Twain and Georgia, Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin plus Princeton and Jason Simpson

Get inside this week's FootballScoop Scoop Roundup for the wildest and wackiest storylines from Week 4 in college football.

13 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 4.22.46 PM

Georgia Southern player apologizes for pre-game joy ride

Senior DL Gavin Adcock chugged a beer on top of a moving bus ahead of Georgia Southern's game on Saturday, and everything went downhill from there.

16 hours ago
BEST-WORST-HEADER-WK3

EdjVarsity - NFL Best and Worst Decisions and Execution (Week 3)

18 hours ago
Ohio State action

Ohio State to wear all scarlet for Penn State showdown

The Buckeyes will wear scarlet pants for the first time ever for next month's showdown with Penn State.

18 hours ago
rhettro

Rhett Rodriguez, son of coach Rich Rodriguez, in ICU with severe lung injury

The ULM quarterback suffered a severe lung injury Saturday night and has been hospitalized in ICU.

20 hours ago
Andy Reid Chiefs

Andy Reid released from hospital

Reid was treated for dehydration following Sunday's game but is expected back at work soon.

20 hours ago
DSC_0465

Notre Dame's Kelly: Refs decided 'I should get a flag for them not officiating correctly'

Fighting Irish skipper Brian Kelly tried to protect star safety Kyle Hamilton Saturday and was flagged for his actions. The Irish rallied to blow out Wisconsin after the penalty.

20 hours ago