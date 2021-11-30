Jeff Voris resigns at Butler

Butler oversaw some of the best seasons in Butler history over his 16 seasons in Indianapolis.

Jeff Voris has resigned after 16 seasons as the head coach at Butler.

"It has truly been an honor to have been the head football coach at Butler University," said Voris. "There is nothing quite like walking into Hinkle Fieldhouse every day, and after 32 years in coaching including 16 at Butler, our family is ready to open a new chapter. Wherever this new path takes us, our family will always cherish having been a part of the Butler Community."

Voris won 80 games in his 16 seasons, placing him third in school history.

Taking over after five seasons at Carroll (D-III - WI), Voris won a share of three Pioneer Football League championships. His 2009 team went 11-1 and won the Gridiron Classic, a short-lived postseason game between the champions of the PFL and the Northeast Conference, to claim the first postseason victory in school history.

Voris also won a share of the PFL title in 2012 and 2013 and appeared in the FCS playoffs for the first time in '13.

"We are extremely grateful to Jeff for his strong leadership of our football program over the past 16 seasons. Since his first day on the Butler campus, he has been a positive mentor for every student-athlete and coach who has been part of our program," said AD Barry Collier. "In addition to preparing young men to be successful on the football field, he also prepared them to be graduates of Butler University and contributing members of our community. We wish Jeff, Julie, and their family all the best in their future endeavors."



Defensive coordinator Joe Cheshire has been named interim head coach while the school hunts for a full-time replacement.

