Skip to main content

Jerry Kill inks six-year contract at New Mexico State

Jerry Kill took over one of the most daunting jobs in college football when he agreed to take over at New Mexico State back on November 29th, 2021

Heading into their bowl game last month, just one other coach in the past six decades (Doug Martin in 2017) had led the Aggies to a bowl game, and a bowl win.

When the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit concluded a few weeks ago now, Kill had accomplished that feat...and did it in his very first season.

Just before leaving for that bowl trip, Kill finally put pen to paper, signing a six-year contract to lead the Aggies through 2027.

For reasons unknown, his contract had previously been unsigned.

The Las Cruces Sun-News shares that his salary will rise to $600k next season and $650k for the final three years of the contract.

Kill, who is among college football's top ten active winningest coaches, previously engineered impressive turnarounds at Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Jerry Killcontract

You May Like

USF - Staff Tracker-1

USF Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
UAB - Staff Tracker-1

UAB Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley sidesteps question about defensive changes following Cotton Bowl collapse

The end to Lincoln Riley's first USC season eerily mirrors the end to his first Oklahoma campaign. Will he make a different decision this time around?

By Zach Barnett
charl sou

Sources: Charleston Southern turns to familiar spot for new offensive coordinator

Adam Hollifield worked with new CSU head coach Gabe Giardina at Albany State

By John Brice
Matt Rhule

Update at Nebraska: Matt Rhule moving to fill two more staff positions

Matt Rhule is working to bring two young coaches to Lincoln that worked and played for him at Baylor, then followed him to Carolina.

By Zach Barnett
Marcus Woodson

Arkansas reportedly hiring assistant away from Florida State

Marcus Woodson is set to leave Florida State for the SEC, per multiple reports.

By Zach Barnett
arnett

Sources: Zach Arnett planning major staff shake-up at Mississippi State

Sources tell FootballScoop some half-dozen staffers "aren't expected to return" in 2023

By John Brice
golesh-usf

South Florida reportedly adding NFL assistant

Alex Golesh is reportedly set to make a strong defensive hire who has spent the last two seasons in the NFL.

By Doug Samuels