Jerry Kill inks six-year contract at New Mexico State

Jerry Kill took over one of the most daunting jobs in college football when he agreed to take over at New Mexico State back on November 29th, 2021

Heading into their bowl game last month, just one other coach in the past six decades (Doug Martin in 2017) had led the Aggies to a bowl game, and a bowl win.

When the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit concluded a few weeks ago now, Kill had accomplished that feat...and did it in his very first season.

Just before leaving for that bowl trip, Kill finally put pen to paper, signing a six-year contract to lead the Aggies through 2027.

For reasons unknown, his contract had previously been unsigned.

The Las Cruces Sun-News shares that his salary will rise to $600k next season and $650k for the final three years of the contract.

Kill, who is among college football's top ten active winningest coaches, previously engineered impressive turnarounds at Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.