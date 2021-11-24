Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Publish date:

More on Jerry Kill's plans

Yesterday we shared news that TCU interim head coach Jerry Kill is being targeted by New Mexico State to be their next head coach. 

A deal is expected to be reached FootballScoop has learned. 

As we shared yesterday, Kill is expected to bring Tim Beck, the former Pittsburg State head coach and a current TCU offensive analyst, along as his offensive coordinator. Beck won accolades for his years as offensive coordinator at Pitt State, and then won the 2011 national championship as head coach. Beck and Kill have been friends and colleagues for over 30 years.

On the defensive side, sources share with FootballScoop that Kill is planning to make Nate Dreiling his defensive coordinator. Dreiling is considered a rising star in the profession. A coach's son, Dreiling currently serves as defensive run game coordinator / inside linebackers coach at Southeast Missouri State. He previously served as defensive coordinator at Pitt State and also spent one season at the University of Oregon as an analyst. 

As a player, Dreiling was recognized as an All-American all four years he played at (linebacker) at Pitt State. He was further recognized as the Division II National Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, the same year his Gorillas won the National Championship.  

Kill will lead TCU in its regular season finale Friday at Iowa State; a win would make the Horned Frogs bowl eligible.

New Mexico State (1-10) concludes its season Saturday with a home game vs UMass. 

Our original report from yesterday is here

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

