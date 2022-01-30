Skip to main content

Sources: Kill hiring longtime strength coach to top spot at New Mexico State

Kill and Klein worked together previously, including a lengthy stint at Minnesota

Eric Klein, who has deep experience alongside Jerry Kill at the collegiate level, is reuniting with his former boss.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Klein is the new director of sports performance at New Mexico State, heading up the all-important strength and conditioning program in Kill's return to a head-coaching role at the Football Bowls Subdivision level.

New Mexico State hired Kill to take over its program in late November; the former longtime Minnesota head coach most recently had served as the interim head coach at Texas Christian University after that school parted with longtime coach Gary Patterson.

At prep powerhouse Christian Brothers High School (Memphis, Tennessee) most recently, Klein also had served as head of the strength program at Northern Illinois prior to his nearly decade-long run at Minnesota. 

A Minnesota native, Klein also had previous stops at Southern Illinois University, Emporia State and Saginaw Valley State.

